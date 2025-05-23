FG Mulls Indigenous Technological Solutions For Livestock Sector

Share

In a move to modernise Nigeria’s critical livestock sector, the Federal Government has announced its commitment to invest in indigenous technological solutions.

This was made clear by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, at the launch of the Hack4Livestock 2025 Hackathon in Abuja, recently.

The initiative seeks to harness local talent to develop practical, context-specific technologies tailored to the diverse challenges of Nigeria’s livestock industry.

“Whatever solution we are going to produce must not just be something that is for the high-end part of the ecosystem for livestock, but something that can actually work regardless of where you find yourself.

“Which is why we have decided that the best way to do this is to tap into the pool of talents in the country. It is about encouraging the best of the people in the country to build the solutions that we want to see,” Tijani said.

He emphasised the government’s readiness to support innovation, noting, “yes, the government is willing to invest. If the government is not willing to invest, a new ministry will not be established to look after this purpose.

“Investments in a sector like this should not just be about government. The role of government is putting in an enabling environment to allow private investors to try and come in and invest.”

As part of the programme, selected innovators will receive mentorship from experts to refine their ideas and better align them with sector needs.

“By supporting them through that, our goal is that perhaps we can then create new solutions that are high value, but also generate economic benefits for the nation as well,” the Minister added.

To incentivise participation, the government announced that the top three winners of the Hackathon will each receive N10 million in funding. Dr. Olubunmi Ajala, National Director of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), highlighted the livestock sector’s vital role in Nigeria’s economy and food security.

He stressed the need for inclusive innovation, saying: “Current data shows that less than 15 per cent of herders use digital tools. This is not because they do not see the value.

It is because the tools have not been designed with their needs, constraints, and their wisdom in mind. “We are not just building technology, we are building bridges.

Bridges between innovation and tradition, between urban developers and rural practitioners, between policy makers and the communities they serve.”

Ajala also emphasised the sector’s significance, saying: “Nigeria’s livestock sector is at the heart of our agricultural economy, contributing over 5 percent to our national GDP and sustaining the livelihoods of more than 40 million Nigerians.”

Share