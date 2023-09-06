FG Mulls Guidelines For MDAs International Expos

The Federal Government is mulling over a guideline to be adopted for International Expositions by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government (MDAs)

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Evelyn Ngige who hinted at the government plan at the validation workshop in Abuja said it became necessary to set a template for the country.

Represented by the Director of Human Resources at the Ministry, Dr Mimi Abu, she said “Participating in an international exposition should not just be about showcasing our products and services; rather it should also be about telling our story, highlighting our achievements, and forging valuable/ economic international alliances.

“International expositions are platforms that allow us to engage with the world, learn from others, and contribute to the global exchange of ideas and innovations,”

Dr Ngige noted that the workshop, will engage in discussions, share insights, and gather invaluable inputs which will be pivotal in helping to develop the guidelines that would aid Nigeria’s participation in future international expositions.

Also speaking, the director of trade in the ministry, Suleman Audu said the “Guidelines will seek ways of improving and ensuring Nigeria’s beneficial as well as develop priority areas of Nigeria’s comparative advantage for attracting trade and investment in the local economy through participations in international expositions,”

He noted that guidelines will spur Nigeria to leverage the best opportunities for global expositions.