FG mulls 50% fare subsidy as minister, airline operators hold strategic meeting

The Federal Government is tinkering with the idea of subsidising airfares to reduce the high cost of travelling by of air. The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, was said to have held a meeting last Friday with Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) with a view to fine-tuning modalities for its realisation.

Present at the meeting with the minister are the President of AON, Dr Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina and members of his executive, and other airline operators.

An airline operator who pleaded anonymity told New Telegraph about the meeting. He said the idea stipulates that passengers travelling via the existing airlines would have to fill out forms that would be handed to them by the carriers.

These duly filled forms would be transferred to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for 50 per cent of the value of the tickets after tax and charges deduction, particularly the 5 per cent Tickets Sales Charge (TSC) statutorily taken by the aviation regulatory body, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on behalf of some of the agencies.

The source disclosed that both the Ministry of Aviation and airline operators are working on the modality or blueprint and plan for another meeting before the end of the year while implementation may begin in February.

“The minister had a meeting with the airline operators with a plan to subsidise air travel by 50 per cent. The meeting was held last week. They are still working to smoothen the rough edges. The idea is that anyone who wants to travel picks a form and fills in her/his details. This information will be sent to the CBN for a refund of 50 per cent of the value of the ticket price,” the source disclosed.

The high cost of air travel in Nigeria has seen a sharp drop in passenger numbers, affecting the propensity of many Nigerians to fly.

The propensity to fly goes up when people have enough personal income to afford vacations and when growth in the overall economy reflects growth in business and therefore the need for business trips.

It would be recalled that a one-way ticket that sold for N35,000 in 2021 skyrocketed to N50,000 in a few months, which elicited public outcry.

Airline operators attributed the fare rise then to the high cost of jet fuel which went up from N195 per litre to N350 per litre. Jet fuel takes about 45 per cent of airline revenue.

Currently, fares from Lagos to Abuja, for instance, are as high as N100, 000 and more, as a result, many take the option of travelling by road given the exorbitant fares.

This Yuletide season, generally considered a high season in aviation fares to cities like Owerri, Enugu, Anambra, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Uyo, Asaba and Benin attract fares as high N160, 000 and N200,000 for an economy one-hour flight as many of the carriers are said to be fully booked till second week in January 2024.