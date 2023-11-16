FG Moves To Unlock $300bn Investments

The Federal Government yesterday said it is set to establish the National Land Commission to harness the $300 billion lost to ineffective land administration. The Minister of Housing and Urban Development Ahmed Dangiwa said this while declaring open a two- day 28th Conference of Directors of Lands in the Federal and State Ministries, Departments and Agencies on Wednesday in Lagos.

Dangiwa said the commission would provide the necessary framework, guidelines, and regulations to fix the gap and chart a new way forward for effective land administration in Nigeria. He said: “I think we have over $300 billion dead capital in land assets that must be unlocked through effective land administration.

“But today if we have a proper land administration, we are going to unlock nothing less than 300 billion dollars as investments into the coffers of this country,” he said. Dangiwa explained that the proposed commission was part of a broad housing sector reform, which would improve land titling and boost Nigeria’s ranking on the World Bank Ease of Doing Business rating. He added that Nigeria currently ranked 186 out of 190 countries.