FG Moves To Tackle Housing Deficit With 1,000 Low-Cost Homes In Ondo

The Federal Government has revealed that plans are underway to build 1,000 housing units in Ondo State as part of the first phase of its affordable housing initiative.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Federal Housing Authority, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, in Akure.

Ojo assured that the building would not be abandoned by the Federal Government.

According to him, the housing units were designed to be affordable by Nigerians from all walks of life as part of the first phase of its affordable housing initiative.

While appealing to Governor Aiyedatiwa to release land to enable the project to take off this year, he said that the provision of affordable houses for Nigerians was one of the core pillars of President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Ojo said “Before we embark on any project in a State, we must visit the State and consult with the government.

” This is also to ensure that we do not impose our designs on any State, rather we build according to the peculiar needs of each State.

“So, this is why we want to partner with the Ondo State Government, not only for you to provide us with land, but so that you can guide us on how best to satisfy the housing needs of the people of the State.

“There will be studio rooms, one-bedroom and the rest so that many low-income residents, especially young people, can afford them just like it is applicable in advanced countries.

“We are also looking at carcass. We can build the structures and do the exterior but leave the finishing to be done by the occupant. Let the person do the finishing according to their taste or finance.”

“Before we embarked on any project, we consult with the Governor. We are coming to ask for land. We do not want to impose our design. That is why there are abandoned housing projects. We want to partner with the state government because you know the culture and the people.

“We want to partner with you. You should be able to tell us what the people of the state can afford. Mr. President has given us the mandate to go around the country. We want the youths to be able to afford houses.

He added “We are looking at building carcass to enable the beneficiaries to choose their design and finishing.

“This project will create jobs. The state economy will grow. We have our action plan but we cannot do anything because we want to have the input of the state government. In less than one year, you will see what we come out with.”

Responding, governor Aiyedatiwa who assured that land would be provided for the take-off of the housing project, promised that his administration would give the needed support for the success of the project.

Aiyedatiwa congratulated Hon. Ojo on his appointment to the FHA and commended his decision to embark on such a visit to dialogue with host states before implementing such a project.

The governor said “We have members of our team here to interact with your team to ensure that we give you all you need to make a success of this project because we are happy this is coming to us at this time.

“I want to assure you that we will key into this laudable initiative and play a pivotal role because we want to be part of progress in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President and to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.

Aiyedatiwa said "Shelter is one of the major provisions a government can give to its people and housing is in short supply in the State. So, this is a welcome development for us and we are ready to partner with you on the project."