FG Moves To Sustain Massive Food Production

The Federal Government is taking proactive steps to ensure food availability and sustained high agricultural yields, thereby reducing the high cost of living.

According to Temitope Fashedemi, Permanent Secretary (PS), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the agriculture sector is crucial for national economic recovery, stability, and growth.

He said this while addressing the 46th Regular Meeting of National Council on Agriculture and Food Security in Calabar, Cross River State recently.

Fashedemi emphasised government’s concern over high food costs and pledged immedi – ate action to address the issue. He stated: “As a responsibility at this meeting, we are to dispassionately explore the best approach to sustaining food security, employment generation, and wealth creation in the country.”

Fashedemi highlighted the importance of collaborations on agribusiness initiatives, providing incentives to researchers, farmers, and processors to increase agricultural output and match national requirements.

Cross River Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation, Johnson Ebokpo, acknowledged the state’s efforts in boosting agriculture, particularly in grains and palm nut plantations.

National President, All Farmers Association (AFAN), Kabir Ibrahim, stressed the need for inclusive efforts to reinvigorate the food supply system, identifying states’ production strengths and consolidating gains for real food security.

Tanimu Ibrahim, Director, Planning and Policy Co – ordination, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, urged stakeholders to share successful agribusiness experiences for replication, leveraging comparative advantages.

