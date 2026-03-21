FG Moves To Strengthen Mining Laws, Stops Illegal Mining

The President Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS), Mrs Rose Ndong, has said that the Federal Government has commenced the process of reviewing extant mining laws in the country.

Ndong told journalists in Uyo yesterday that a review of the laws that have been in existence since 2007 would give the government more control over mining activities and reduce the incidence of illegal mining in the country.

According to the president, the review o of mining laws spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Mining would provide and strengthen the existing legal framework to check mining activities across all the states in Nigeria

The President’s press briefing was ahead of the 262nd council meeting of the Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) scheduled to hold in Uyo this weekend.

The reviews, she said has also become necessary because of emerging trends in the industry, adding that mining licences would remain the exclusive reserve of the Federal Government.

” We can not encourage state governments to issue mining licenses to companies. For now, the federal government is vested with such power, but we are expecting that the federal government will review those laws to tackle illegal mining across Nigeria ”

The conference, Ndong said, would address emerging realities in the geosciences and mining sectors of the economy.

“As a nation richly endowed with natural resources, Nigeria must adopt innovative, efficient, and sustainable approaches in managing these resources, while also building resilient infrastructure that can support long-term economic growth and environmental stability”. She explained.

The president said the theme of the conference, “Optimising Efficiency, Sustainability and Resilience in Natural Resources Management and Infrastructure Development”, would also have sub-themes of the conference, which would include Maximising Benefits of Interdisciplinary Approaches to Energy and Mineral Development, geosciences and Flood Control.

Others include Geospatial Analysis and Remote Sensing in Mineral Exploration and Extraction, Current Trends in Geoscientist Discovery and Innovation and Role of Geosciences in the Construction Industry

Governor Umo Eno and other international dignitaries, she said, would grace the occasion while participants would visit Geosciences and mining sites in the state.

“These had been selected to demonstrate the strong linkage between geo-tourism and geoeconomics. The ARISE Palm Resort represents a model of environmentally conscious tourism development.

“It showcases how natural landscapes can be transformed into economic assets, promoting recreation, hospitality and sustainable land use. Ikot Ebom Itam Clay Deposit is of significant industrial importance with applications in ceramics, construction and manufacturing.” The president said.

Ndong listed the benefits of holding the conference in Akwa Ibom to include stimulating the state economy and opening of investments opportunities in the state.

“It will stimulate the local economy through increased patronage of hotels, transportation, and other services.

“It will also open up investment opportunities in the solid minerals, energy, and infrastructure sectors, promote the state’s rich geo tourism potential and natural endowments to a global audience.” She explained.