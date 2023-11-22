FG Moves To Strengthen Border Security

…Deploys e-gate, APIS to enhance checks at entry, and exit points

The Federal Government has rolled out plans to initiate robust policies and projects that could enhance security and effective control of the nation’s borders.

Apart from increasing the presence of the Nigeria Immigration Service ( NIS) and armed patrol teams at the borders, the government plans to deploy technology to enhance the job of securing the borders and preventing indiscriminate migration of aliens into the country.

Minister of Interior, Mr Olubunmi Tunji – Ojo who disclosed this in an exclusive chat with New Telegraph in Abuja, said that as part of the implementation process, the government will by next week, take delivery of the electronic gate (e-gate) and it’s installation will commence immediately at the five international airports in the country.

In the last two decades or more, Nigeria has faced serious security challenges linked to its porous borders. Available statistics show that the country has

about 1,800 entry points out of which only about 700 are manned and the remaining are left at the mercy of cross-border criminals, bandits and terrorists.

According to the minister, a situation where there are over 1,100 entry points that are not manned raises a lot of security concerns which the present administration is determined to tackle.

He said that since the Nigeria Immigration Service ( NIS ) is the lead agency in terms of border control, the current administration would do all it can to enhance the operations of the agency.

“The NIS is in charge of both entry and exit points of our country. So we are looking at enhancing our border control mechanisms. We are looking at our unmanned borders and entry points. We are looking at enhancing our ability to be able to use technology to secure our border space more efficiently.

“Also, we are looking at our five international airports and we are looking at the possibility of having an e-gate system to reduce human contact between the service and travellers. We are looking at having an automated and seamless experience for persons coming in and going out of the country.

“We want to see that when people come in with their passports and tap the e-gate, of course with their biometrics, the system will automatically register their entry into the country. We want to see a more efficient and seamless travelling system and of course give us

“We are also looking at the Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS) which is part of the border control management system. Part of the cocktail is the APIS which will entail us having data and detailed information of all passengers coming into Nigeria even before they purchase their tickets.

“What that helps us to do is to enable our security agencies to do what we call pre-profiling. When you pre-profile these people, you will know people of interest and know those we need to dig further at the point of entry and perhaps know people that we might have to refuse entry based on their antecedents, criminal records and whatever. This will further enhance our border control policy.

“You cannot expect that people will come into your country and in one minute or two, you look at them and understand who they are without conducting background checks. The APIS will give us that opportunity,” he said.

The APIS, Tunji-Ojo said, would start by February 2024. Already, the Command and Control Centre is being built at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Abuja.