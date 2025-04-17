New Telegraph

April 17, 2025
FG Moves To Stop Flood Disasters, Climate-Induced Crises

The Federal Government has taken proactive steps to prevent flooding through strategic measures to enhance disaster preparedness and risk management.

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday launched Nigeria’s Anticipatory Action Framework designed to shift disaster management from reactive responses to proactive preparedness by leveraging early warnings, local empowerment, and prearranged financing to save lives and livelihoods.

According to a presidential statement, a key component of the strategy involved establishing a dedicated trigger group comprising meteorological and emergency management agencies that would synthesise data to enable forecasts up to two weeks in advance.

Speaking during a framework validation workshop held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser in Abuja, Shettima described the framework as a timely intervention to confront the rising threats of climate-induced disasters such as floods, which affected over five million Nigerians in 2024.

