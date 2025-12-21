FG Moves To Shut Door On Used-vehicle Imports, Targets Auto Policy Law By 2026

The Federal Government is accelerating plans to curb Nigeria’s long-standing dependence on imported used vehicles, signalling a major policy pivot aimed at strengthening local automobile manufacturing, raising vehicle quality standards and deepening the country’s industrial base.

The renewed resolve was restated in Lagos at the 18th edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) International Auto Awards, where the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Otunba Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, said government interventions are now deliberately structured to discourage the inflow of used vehicles while promoting locally assembled and manufactured alternatives.

Osanipin explained that the NADDC, in collaboration with other regulatory agencies and private-sector stakeholders, is tightening vehicle entry standards to ensure that only compliant and road-worthy automobiles find their way into the Nigerian market.

The broader objective, he said, is a gradual but decisive shift away from used vehicle imports towards domestic production. At the heart of this strategy is the long-awaited National Auto Industry Development Policy (NAIDP), which has remained stalled for years but is now receiving renewed political and institutional backing.

Osanipin disclosed that the council is targeting the passage of the auto policy into law by the National Assembly by the second quarter of 2026. “We are committed to strengthening local manufacturing in Nigeria.

One of our major targets is to ensure that the Auto Policy is enacted by the second quarter of 2026. We will soon forward it to the National Assembly and engage all relevant stakeholders extensively during the public hearing process,” he said.

Beyond legislation, Osanipin noted that the Federal Government has already begun laying the regulatory groundwork to support the transition. He pointed to the End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) Recycling Regulation, introduced in March 2025, as a critical policy tool reinforcing the clampdown on imported used vehicles.

According to him, the ELV regulation is designed to formalise vehicle recycling, promote a circular economy, reduce environmental hazards, improve road safety and create new employment opportunities across the automotive value chain.

“The regulation ensures that vehicles that have outlived their useful life are responsibly recycled. This supports environmental protection while opening up new business and job opportunities in recycling, logistics and component recovery,” Osanipin said.