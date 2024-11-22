FG Moves To Sanitize Airports, Boost Service Delivery Via Special Marshals

Share

The Federal Government yesterday revealed plans to appoint voluntary Special Airport Marshals to boost service delivery and sanitise the airports.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo said the marshals would pay unscheduled visits to the airports, monitor staff conduct, and assess the general hygiene and conditions of the facilities.

He also said the marshals who are expected to be residents in cities where airports are located would be appointed by the ministry in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

According to him, the marshals will comprise journalists, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and representatives of governors.

A statement by the ministry said: “The Minister has approved the appointment of voluntary Special Airport Marshals. “The minister, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, will appoint voluntary Special Airport Marshals who are residents in cities where airports are located.

“These marshals, comprising public-spirited individuals drawn from members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, NGOs, and representatives of governors will conduct unscheduled visits to the airports.

“Their role will be to monitor staff conduct and assess the general hygiene and conditions of the airports. “The voluntary Special Airport Marshals shall report directly to the Honourable Minister, who will issue necessary directives to FAAN based on their findings.”

