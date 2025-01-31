FG Moves To Revive ALSCON, Hails Condition Of Plant’s Equipment, Facilities

Share

The Federal Government has raised the hope that the Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom state, will soon restart production.

Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, who visited the plant, expressed satisfaction with the condition of equipments and facilities at the plant despite its shut down over a decade ago.

Audu said that consultations and stakeholders engagements are ongoing to resolve the challenges of gas supply to the plant, tussle of the ownership of ALSCON between BFIG and RUSAL, as well as the dredging of Imo River.

The minister stated that President Bola Tinubu intends to ginger the economy and create jobs in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, hence the urgent need to revive ALSCON.

He said: “I think it is very clear that the federal government has invested a significant amount of resources in getting the plant here in the first place.

“The plant started operations in 1997, operated for about two years, went into a stop gap and then started producing again from 2008 to 2013. “It is important to note that in terms of job creation opportunities, it can create both direct and indirect jobs to the tune of 20,000.

This is very significant. “The current managers of the plant have invested over 400 million Dollars in the plant. This is very critical to the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President. Mr. President wants to grow the Nigerian economy up by one trillion dollars in 2030.

For that to happen critical plants and national assets need to come back onboard”. In his remarks, Managing Director of ALSCON, Zavlyalov Dmitriy, said that the management of the company was ready to recommence operation when all the impediments are sorted out.

