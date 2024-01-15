FG moves to review cancer care policy

The Federal Government will review the National Policy and Strategic Plan for Hospice and Palliative Care 2021 to ensure cancer patients live a fairly good quality life. The National Coordinator of the National Cancer Control Programme Uchechukwu Nwokwu, said this yesterday in Abuja. Nwokwu said that the policy, inaugurated in 2021 was meant to institutionalise hospice and palliative care services in Nigeria.

According to the International Association for Hospice and Palliative Care (IAHPC) Hospice and Palliative Care (HPC) is the active holistic care of individuals across all ages with serious healthrelated suffering due to severe illness and especially of those near the end of life. The association also says HPC focuses on a continuum of care from diagnosis to patient’s death and bereavement. It also addresses all domains that may cause suffering, including endof-life care, loss, grief, and bereavement. Nwokwu said that though the policy was already being implemented, it was not up to the expected scale. He said: “We are very certain that by 2024, we will review the document and then review our level of implementation as a country and see what we can do to improve on it.”