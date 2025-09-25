FG Moves To Restart Oil Production In Ogoniland

…as Tinubu confers posthumous honours on Ogoni 4, 31 years after

President Bola Tinubu has said his government is ready to restart oil production in Ogoni land even as he conferred posthumous honours of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on four late leaders from the region, popularly known as the ‘Ogoni Four”.

Those honoured yesterday while receiving the report of the Ogoni Consultations Committee at the State House were, Albert Badey, Edward Kobani, Theophilus Orage, and Samuel Orage.

The President urged the people of Ogoniland to embrace reconciliation and unity after decades of division. “May their memories continue to inspire unity, courage and purpose among us.

I urge the Ogoni people across classes, communities and generations to close ranks, put this dark chapter behind and move forward as a united community with one voice,” Tinubu said.

He pledged his administration’s support for peace, environmental remediation and economic revival in Ogoniland, while confirming plans to facilitate the resumption of oil production in the area. “I am encouraged by the overwhelming consensus of the Ogoni communities to welcome the resumption of oil production. The government will deploy every resource to support your people in this march towards shared prosperity,” the President declared.

Tinubu recalled that in 2022, the previous administration handed the operatorship of the Ogoni oil field to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and its partners, and stressed that his government would build on that decision.

He therefore directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to begin engagements between Ogoni communities, NNPCL and other stakeholders to finalise modalities for restarting operations.

The Minister of Environment was also tasked to integrate pollution remediation into ongoing dialogue with the people. Earlier, Ribadu had reported that the consultations engaged all four Ogoni zones and the diaspora, capturing demands for structured participation in oil production, accelerated clean-up, and sustainable development.

Prof Don Baridam, Chair of the Dialogue Committee, said the report reflected the collective will of the Ogoni people and should serve as a blueprint for implementation through an inter-agency taskforce. Ledum Mitee, prominent lawyer and former President of MOSOP, pointed out that the honours and commitments represent “a new dawn.”