FG Moves To Rescue Nigerians Stranded In Central African Republic

The Federal Government has commenced the process of rescuing a group of Nigerian workers stranded in the Central African Republic (CAR) after their expatriate emp,oyers abandoned them in a remote village in that country.

A viral video of the stranded Nigerian nationals had surfaced on various social media platforms on Thursday, as they narrated their ordeal in the hands of their employers and facilitators who took them to CAR to work at a mining site in the Bambari region of the country.

According to these economic migrants, they were recruited by a mining company in Nigeria and transported to CAR where they have been working in a remote mining site which is about 850 kilometers from Bangui, the capital. In the video, they alleged that they’ve worked for over ten months without pay abd have been abandoned at the site by their employers.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said the government “is deeply concerned about the welfare” of the stranded Nigerians and has already activated the processes that would lead to their successful rescue and eventual repatriation to Nigeria.

Ebienfa disclosed that the affected Nigerians have been contacted by the officials of the Nigerian Mission in the Central African Republic, and the Embassy of Nigeria in Bangui is actively engaging with relevant authorities to ensure the safety, protection, and swift repatriation of these Nigerian nationals.

“Their passports have been retrieved successfully, and a vehicle has been sent to Bambari to evacuate the stranded Nigerians to Bangui. They are likely to arrive in the capital city with a military escort on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Discussions are also ongoing with the company for their accommodation and welfare while in Bangui and their subsequent repatriation to Nigeria,” Ebienfa said.

He reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of its citizens everywhere in the world but advised Nigerians travelling abroad for work to verify the credibility of their employers and ensure proper documentation before departure.

Ebienfa also advised Nigerians to register their presence and that of their employees with the Embassy of Nigeria whenever they are in any foreign country to avert unpleasant experiences in the event of consular issues.