FG Moves To Reposition Fisheries, Aquaculture Sector

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said the Federal Government is taking deliberate steps to reposition Nigeria’s fisheries and aquaculture sector as a key driver of food security and rural development.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum on the effective implementation of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy held Thursday in Lagos, Oyetola highlighted measures including the revival of fishing terminals, automation of licensing systems, and the introduction of new incentives to attract private-sector investment.

He noted that Nigeria had achieved three consecutive years of zero piracy incidents in its territorial waters—a milestone he attributed to the success of the Deep Blue Project (DBP), a comprehensive maritime security initiative, and strengthened coordinated enforcement.

“This is a remarkable achievement that has earned us international commendation and contributed significantly to regional maritime stability,” the minister stated.

According to Oyetola, Nigeria’s leadership in maritime security was recently recognised by the African Union, which endorsed the country’s offer to host the AU Combined Maritime Task Force in Lagos.

He explained that the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy—recently approved by the Federal Executive Council—forms a critical part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The policy provides a strategic roadmap for unlocking value in maritime security, port infrastructure, aquaculture, marine biotechnology, ocean governance, and renewable energy.

“This gathering is not ceremonial. It is a working session designed to set priorities, define institutional responsibilities, and ensure coordinated, accountable implementation,” Oyetola said.

He outlined major infrastructure investments approved by the Federal Government, including the reconstruction of the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports and ongoing procurement for upgrades in the Eastern Ports. These efforts will be supported by digital tools such as the Port Community System, E-Call-Up platform, and a unified cargo clearance process to ease congestion and improve trade efficiency.

On enhancing Nigeria’s shipping capacity, the minister said the government is pursuing the revival of a National Shipping Carrier through public-private partnerships. He also disclosed that preparatory work is ongoing for the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund by NIMASA, with a strong emphasis on transparency and regulatory compliance.

Oyetola revealed that over 42,000 life jackets have been distributed nationwide, in addition to the deployment of ferries and patrol boats. These interventions, guided by the Inland Waterways Transportation Regulation of 2023, are already reducing boat mishaps and restoring public confidence in inland water transport.

At the regional level, he noted Nigeria’s leading role in the establishment of the Regional Maritime Development Bank, which will be headquartered in Abuja. “The bank is expected to provide long-term financing for critical infrastructure and support cross-border trade in West and Central Africa,” he said.

On the global front, Oyetola announced Nigeria’s official bid for a Category “C” seat on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council—a move aimed at increasing the country’s influence in shaping global maritime policies.

“The transition to a sustainable blue economy is not automatic. It requires innovation, investment, strong institutions, and capacity building,” he concluded.