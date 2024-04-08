FG Moves To Localise Passport Production

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has begun discussions with some Nigerian companies regarding the localisation of passport production. The decision to engage local companies in the production process aligns with the administration’s vision of promoting indigenous businesses and reducing dependence on foreign entities, according to the minister. He added: “By empowering local manufacturers, the government seeks to stimulate economic development, create job opportunities, and enhance technological capabilities within the country.

“The move is expected to have a positive impact on the Nigerian economy. “By transitioning passport production to local companies, the government can redirect funds that would have otherwise been spent abroad back into the domestic economy. “This will contribute to the growth of local industries and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a self-sufficient nation.” He added that localising passport production would streamline the process, making it more efficient and cost-effective.

Tunji-Ojo said: “With domestic companies handling the manufacturing process, there is potential for improved quality control and faster turnaround times, ultimately benefiting citizens applying for the passport. “Beyond the economic implications, the initiative holds symbolic significance for Nigeria’s sovereignty and national pride. By taking control of the production of essential documents such as the international passport, the government reaffirms its commitment to asserting Nigeria’s identity and autonomy on the global stage.