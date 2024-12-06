FG Moves To Inaugurate New NAC Council To Drive Planning Agenda

Share

The Federal Government plans to inaugurate a new National Addressing Council (NAC) and a technical committee next year to drive its agenda on planning, economic growth, and financial inclusion through an effective national addressing system.

The national addressing system is a framework designed to establish a reliable and consistent method of assigning a geographic and numeric address to all buildings within an area.

A presidential statement yesterday said the decision was made on Wednesday during a premeeting of the council chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Underscoring the need for the immediate standardisation of Nigeria’s addressing system, he described the move as essential for improving service delivery, enhancing urban planning, and driving economic growth.

Addressing stakeholders at the meeting, Shettima noted that standardizing Nigeria’s addressing system was long overdue, adding that it would end decades of infrastructural deficits and create a systematic approach to national address mapping.

He said: “We cannot solve the challenges of urban planning, service delivery, or even basic navigation unless we establish a system that creates order.

“A robust addressing system is not just about convenience; it is about national development, security, and socio-economic progress.”

The VP decried the consequences of the current disorganised system, noting its impact on governance, logistics, and the financial inclusion of many Nigerians.

