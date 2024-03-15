FG Moves to Host Agric Summit for Food Security

The Federal Government has announced plans to organise an agriculture and food security summit this year. The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this during a meeting with Dr. Donal Brown, Associate Vice President, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in Abuja.

He said the summit aimed to bring together a diverse community of organisational partners and strategic stakeholders representing the public, private and social sectors. Kyari said stakeholders would be committed to making innovation and new technologies for inclusive agri-food system transformation and smallholder farmers’ empowerment. He commended IFAD for being a formidable force in addressing unprecedented challenges facing the global food system.

“Nigeria is committed to working closely with IFAD on Inclusive agrifood system transformation and smallholder farmers’ empowerment. “Also, our commitment to partnership with IFAD on Innovative Finance for Food System is evident in our participation in the United Nations Food System Stocktaking moment in July 2023,” he said. He expressed confidence that promoting Inclusive Agri-food system transformation, smallholder farmers’ empowerment and innovative financing was the way to go.