FG Moves To Establish Shipping Commission

There is a new move by the Federal Government to establish a National Shipping Commission (NSC) in order to strengthen the country’s maritime economy.

The Chairman, House Committee on Shipping Services, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki disclosed this in Lagos at a two-day special retreat of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) themed: ‘Strengthen Economic Regulation of the Marine and Blue Economy for Sustainable Development.’

Dasuki said that the committee was pursuing the actualisation of the commission, saying that the national assembly was already legislating on the Transport Commission bill for over 10 years and that the political will to drive it had not been deployed by the authority involved in making this to see the light of the day.

The Chairman stressed that the national assembly would look at both the National Transport Commission bill and the Shipping Commission bill to see which would be of great benefit to Nigeria as a nation and economy.

Dauki said there were many things that should be done which the legislators were not doing the way it should be done.

He said: “The fact that making Nigerian Shippers’ Council real regulator of the economy is a thing his committee and the national assembly at large are working hard to realise and would make sure they have all the backing it requires to be a regulator from the parliament and also any kind of legal framework would be put in place by the national assembly.”