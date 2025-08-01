FG Moves To End Recurring Fatalities On Nigerian Waterways

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said on Friday that the Federal Government would implement sweeping reforms to improve maritime safety in a bold step towards ending recurring fatalities on Nigeria’s waterways.

Receiving the report of the Special Committee on the Prevention of Boat Mishaps in Nigeria, the minister’s Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Dr Bolaji Akinola, said in a statement that the minister had reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to making Nigerian waters safe for all users.

Oyetola revealed that the Federal Government was set to phase out rickety boats, often implicated in fatal accidents, and replace them with safer, standard-compliant alternatives.

He declared that the current spate of boat mishaps was unacceptable and preventable, noting that it must be tackled through a blend of policy enforcement, stakeholder cooperation, and behavioural change.

Oyetola added, “The safety of our citizens on water is not just a policy responsibility; it is a moral duty. Every life lost in a boat mishap is one too many.

“This report will serve as a foundation for immediate and long-term reforms. We will study the recommendations closely and act where policy adjustments or institutional coordination are required.”

The Minister stressed the need for attitudinal change among water transport users, especially regarding the use of life jackets, describing such safety gear as non-negotiable.

In a strong call to action, Oyetola appealed to state governments and other sub-national authorities to align with federal initiatives, stating that the fight against boat mishaps cannot be won by the Federal Government alone.

He said: “We call on state governments to collaborate with us in enforcing standards and saving lives.”

Also, the minister explained that the recently approved a nationwide distribution of life jackets to riverine and coastal communities as part of a strategic intervention to curb the alarming rate of boat mishaps and related fatalities.

He urged the beneficiaries to prioritise safety by consistently and correctly using the life jackets whenever they travel on water.

The 16-member Special Committee, inaugurated by the Minister on 27th February 2025, was tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of commercial boat operations in Nigeria, identifying causes of boat mishaps, and proposing sustainable solutions.

The committee Chairman and Managing Director/CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, presented the detailed report to the Minister, outlining its structure and key findings.

According to Oyebamiji, the committee exceeded its initial six-week mandate to ensure a thorough and credible outcome.

The report, comprising six chapters, includes detailed analyses of current operations, regulatory gaps, design standards, and institutional capacity. It also proposes a comprehensive plan to enhance safety and oversight.

Among the 64 recommendations reviewed by four technical sub-committees, 17 key proposals were highlighted in the final chapter. These include: establishment of a Coastal Guard to enforce waterway safety regulations; creation of a National Boat Design Policy to standardise permitted vessel types; mandatory certification and formal training for boat operators; increased funding for NIWA to strengthen hydrographic and marine engineering functions; and setting up search and rescue stations at strategic locations across inland waterways.