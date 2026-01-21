FG Moves To End HND Disadvantage, Okays Degree Status For Polytechnics

In a bold policy shift aimed at overhauling technical education in Nigeria, the Federal Government has unveiled plans to eliminate the long-criticised Higher National Diploma (HND) dichotomy by granting polytechnics the authority to award academic degrees.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, made this disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja at a strategic retreat involving governing council chairmen, education commissioners, rectors, registrars and bursars of polytechnics across the country.

Alausa described the initiative as a watershed moment that would finally address systemic discrimination faced by polytechnic graduates while repositioning the institutions as key pillars of Nigeria’s higher education and industrial development architecture.

According to the minister, the reform was designed to strengthen polytechnic education without eroding its practical, skills-based orientation, noting that Nigeria’s economic future depends on a workforce capable of innovation, problem-solving and production.

Alausa noted that the decision aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places strong emphasis on job creation, industrial expansion and sustainable human capital development.

He said: “With degree-awarding powers, polytechnics will command greater public trust, attract deeper industry collaboration and access improved funding windows.

The minister gave assurances that the transition would be backed by firm regulatory frameworks and quality assurance standards to ensure international relevance.

Speaking on the retreat’s theme, “Transforming Polytechnic Education in Nigeria: Innovation, Good Governance and Sustainability for National Development,” the minister said technical institutions remain central to building a skills-driven economy and reducing unemployment.

He added that the Ministry of Education has elevated Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a national priority to ensure graduates are equipped with competencies that meet current industry demands.

Alausa urged polytechnic administrators to champion innovation through functional entrepreneurship centres, research clusters and strong private-sector partnerships, highlighting sectors such as renewable energy, agribusiness technology, digital production and climate-smart solutions.

On institutional leadership, he stressed that accountability, transparency and ethical conduct must underpin the new phase of polytechnic governance, calling for strict financial discipline, regular audits and zero tolerance for corruption.

He also challenged institutions to embrace sustainability by expanding internally generated revenue, investing in environmentally friendly campuses and developing infrastructure capable of withstanding future shocks.

Polytechnics, he added, should contribute directly to national self-reliance by producing goods and services locally and reducing import dependence.

While acknowledging lingering challenges, including funding shortfalls, obsolete facilities and societal preference for university education, the minister said the unfolding reforms present far greater prospects for growth and relevance.

Reaffirming government backing, he announced a special Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) intervention for the upgrade of engineering schools in polytechnics nationwide, following similar support extended to medical colleges last year.

“As leaders, you must return to your institutions ready to drive this change. The destiny of our youth, the resilience of our economy and the progress of our nation hinge on the actions we take now,” Alausa charged.