FG Moves To End Corruption In Correctional Centres

Share

The Minister of Interior Olubunmi TunjiOjo yesterday pledged to eradicate corruption in correctional centres and ensure that they focus on rehabilitation, rather than punishment.

He made the promise during the second public hearing on alleged corruption and other violations against Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

The minister said the move was part of government’s efforts to transform the correctional service into a model for rehabilitation and reintegration.

He emphasised that government was committed to changing the narrative of the correctional service, which had been marred by allegations of corruption, abuse, and neglect.

According to him, the core responsibility of a correctional officer is to be an agent of rehabilitation, restoration, reformation, and correction, and not that of condemnation.

Tunji-Ojo said: “When condemnation takes the place of correction, then the system must have failed. There is therefore a huge weight of humility for this committee.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

