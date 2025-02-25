FG Moves To End Bullying In Schools, Sets Up Hotlines

Share

In renewed efforts to end bullying in schools, the Federal Ministry of Education recently constituted a seven-member committee to reinforce its commitment to students’ welfare and a safe learning environment free from any form of bullying incidents.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who emphasized the urgent need for effective interventions, cited the psychological impact of bullying on students and their education.

According to him, the committee would review reported cases and ensure swift action, complementing the 21-member team working on a National Policy on Anti-Bullying. To facilitate confidential reporting, the ministry has introduced a hotline, email and also a dedicated WhatsApp line.

Alausa reiterated the ministry’s zero tolerance stance on bullying, and urged the school administrators, teachers, parents, and students to support this initiative, adding that the move aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, prioritizing education as a driver of national development.

Share

Please follow and like us: