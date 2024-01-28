FG Moves To Digitalise All Services In Public Services

…vows To Enforce Data Protection

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to digitalise all services in the public service, as part of the measures to connect with global opportunities and ensure effective and excellent service delivery.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, in Abuja on Sunday, when he spoke at a Global Privacy Day, organised by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission ( NDPC).

The Minister also said that the Data Protection Commission has been empowered to enforce compliance, to avoid violation of people’s data rights.

Tijani noted, ” President Bola Tinubu has given us the mandate to transform public service with technology, it means that a whole lot of things we do will be digitalised, and a lot of the services citizens consume over the next coming months and years will also be digitalized.

“And as agencies collect and share data it will be needed for us as a government to be able to protect data, and NDPC will be ensuring compliance”.

Also Speaking, the National Commissioner of Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Dr Vincent Olatunji, disclosed that the Commission’s efforts at ensuring efficient security in the data protection ecosystem have earned it recognition globally.

Olatunji stated that Nigeria has been admitted into the Global Privacy Assembly, where it shares knowledge and experience with other 130 countries that are members.

” Membership of the organisations is a credence to our international recognition and the modest traction we have garnered in the data protection ecosystem in Nigeria”.

He further noted that the Commission’s enforcement activities across the country have resulted in generating over N400 million in revenue for the government.

According to him, Nigeria’s data protection ecosystem has also continued to expand opportunities for new jobs, up to the tune of over 10,000.

” Through remedial actions for completed cases, we have generated over 400 Million Naira revenue for the government.

In addition, to foster compliance, we have increased the number of Data Protection Compliance Organizations from 103 to 163. As a result of this, annual audit filing has increased to over 2000 per annum while the cumulative revenue in the sector is estimated at 6.2 Billion and approximately 10,100 jobs have been created so far”, he added.