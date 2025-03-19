FG Moves To Develop Cocoa Sector With $81bn In 7 Years

Share

…targets 750,000 tonnes

The Federal Government is to countribute $81 billion to cocoa development in Nigeria between now and 2032, following $12, 906 price of the beans per tonne as at December 2024.

Under the 10-year National Cocoa Plan approved by the government last year, the amount is 27 per cent of the $300 billion envisage in the period.

It was revealed that the Federal Government was also targeting the production of cocoa to 750,000 metric tonnes by the year 2032 as cocoa producing state will contribute $39 billion or 13 per cent; local governments will provide $15 billion or five per cent and private sector will contribute $90 billion or 30 per cent.

Also, the donor sector and the global industry would account for $75 billion or 25 per cent. Although, cocoa price has slumped by 38 per cent in the global market in the lastbthree months but it is gruadually picking up again.

The price of the produce slumped from $12, 900 per tonne in December 2024 to $8,100 per tonne in early March 2025, however, findings revealed that the price of the beans has moved up up to $8,400 per tonne at the weekend.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, cocoa exports surged by 606 per cent in the country. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) explained that the country exported N1.54 trillion in 2024 from N171 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the country’s cocoa export rose 92 per cent from N624.71 billion in Q3 of 2024. Also, the NBS noted earnings rose by 73 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N890.72 billion in Q3 of 2024.

Also, superior quality cocoa beans worth N477.95 billion and N108.09 billion were shipped to the Netherlands and Malaysia, respectively.

Also, standard quality cocoa beans worth N110.84 billion and N48.96 billion were exported to the Netherlands and Belgium respectively.

Recall during the inauguration of the Technical Implementation Committee for the 10-year National Cocoa Plan in Abuja, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, explained that the plan aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to reduce unemployment and achieve the broader vision of a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi, noted that Nigeria was the world’s leading cocoa producer in the 1970s but expressed worry about low productivity due to insufficient investment in the value chain, poor infrastructure, and a lack of coherent policy direction.

He urged the committee to ensure the diligent implementation of the National Cocoa Plan. She said: “As members of the technical committee, consider yourselves fortunate to have been chosen for this assignment.

You need to justify the confidence placed in you by working as a team to promote industrialisation in Nigeria. Your nomination is a call to national service.”

Also, Head of the Commodities and Export Department of the Ministry of Trade and Investment, Hajiya Hajara Usman outlined how the ministry plans to achieve the over $300 billion investment in the Cocoa Plan by 2032.

She said: “For the 10-Year National Cocoa Plan, it is expected that the Federal Government will contribute 27 per cent, the cocoa-producing states will contribute 13 per cent, local governments will provide 5 per cent, and the private sector will contribute 30 per cent.

Additionally, the donor sector and the global industry will account for 25 per cent.” Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Victor Iyama, stated that these initiatives would boost cocoa production, improve quality, generate additional income for farmers and contribute to overall economic growth.

He said: “Many people are now turning to cocoa farming, and with the establishment of this committee, there will be a more serious effort to drive cocoa production.”

The Cocoa Plan was developed through an inclusive process of collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Cocoa Association of Nigeria, the International Cocoa Organisation, and Afrieximbank, to address the interests of all actors in the value chain, from the farm to the downstream sector.

