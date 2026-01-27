FG Moves To Curb Toxic Cosmetics, Warns Of Cancer, Kidney Damage

The Federal Government has unveiled a new national policy to regulate unsafe cosmetic products in Nigeria, warning that toxic cosmetics pose serious public health risks, including cancer, kidney failure, hormonal disorders, and birth defects.

The National Policy on Cosmetics Safety and Health, approved at the 66th National Council on Health meeting in Calabar in November 2025, establishes a regulatory framework to control the manufacture, importation, distribution, and use of cosmetics in Nigeria’s rapidly growing beauty and personal care industry.

Speaking at the policy launch in Abuja on Tuesday, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, represented by Dr. Dogara Okara, said decisive action had become necessary due to the widespread circulation of dangerous cosmetic products. She highlighted that some cosmetics contain toxic substances such as formaldehyde and heavy metals capable of harming vital organs including the kidneys, liver, heart, and eyes.

Paul Okhakhu, Director of the Cosmetic Safety Management Programme, noted that unsafe cosmetics could cause kidney failure, liver damage, hormonal disruption, and developmental abnormalities in unborn children, particularly when chemicals are improperly formulated.

Princewill Nsofor, Deputy Director at NAFDAC, stressed the importance of strict enforcement, warning that cosmetic products used daily could pose greater risks than pharmaceuticals if poorly regulated. “No cosmetic product will enter or be manufactured in this country without proper oversight,” he said.

The policy also establishes the National Council on Cosmetic Safety and Management and a Technical Working Group comprising government agencies, academia, development partners, and civil society, to ensure effective regulation and enforcement.

Implementation is scheduled for 2026 to 2030, with the government promising safer cosmetic products, stronger regulation, improved consumer awareness, and tougher enforcement. Stakeholders, including the World Health Organisation and Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria, described the policy as balanced, protecting public health while supporting the cosmetics industry.

The Federal Government affirmed that this initiative demonstrates its commitment to eliminating substandard cosmetics and safeguarding Nigerians from preventable health hazards.