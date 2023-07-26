FG Moves To Curb Incessant Strikes By Trade Unions

The Federal Government has resuscitated the Registrar of Trade Union Workshops with a view to among other things, curb the incessant strikes embarked upon by Trade Unions by acquainting them on issues affecting labour administration in the country, and how to manage unfair labour practices amongst other issues in the world of work.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour, Daju Kachollom who spoke at the 6h edition of the workshop on Wednesday in Abuja, applied the enthusiasm shown by participants to ensure a healthy industrial climate in Nigeria.

While noting the need for a repositioning of the nation’s labour administration system to achieve effective socio-economic development, Kachollom added that labour administration was key to national development everywhere in the world.

She said: “Effective and efficient conflict resolution mechanisms remain the only panacea for sustaining national growth and development. Regrettably, since 2019, the Workshop has not been convened until now. The resuscitation of this programme, therefore, is predicated on the determination and commitment of the Ministry to constantly strengthen the Labour Administration System in Nigeria.

“The essence of this Workshop therefore, amongst others, is to acquaint participants with current trends and contemporary issues affecting Labour Administration in Nigeria, and its implication for sustainable development.

“Furthermore, the Workshop will equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and expertise to efficiently manage trade union affairs, workplace disputes, jurisdictional scope dynamics, and unfair labor practices. It will also prepare stakeholders on how to handle the current challenges faced in the world of work, as well as how to harness the opportunities presented by the future of work in Nigeria.

“Fundamental thematic Labour Administration concepts and principles such as Social Dialogue, Negotiation, and Collective Bargaining as tools for shaping the Future of Work, improving organizational productivity and workers’ welfare will be discussed. Additionally, carefully selected experts in the labour sector will be driving discussions on Innovative and Creative Economic Growth Plans and policies, Trade Union Administration, as well as Adjudication Processes of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) concerning Jurisdictional Scope issues.

“These education and empowerment workshops convened annually are essential ingredients for the development of a well-informed workforce which in turn contributes to good governance and the overall reduction in the number of industrial disputes in our workplaces.

“Thus, as change agents and promoters of productivity. enhancement, it is clear that the fundamental objectives of decent work and harmonious industrial relations cannot be achieved without your contributions as key actors of the labour movement in this great country.”

Director General Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, noted that with a projection of a substantial increase of approximately 450 million people in Africa’s working-age population of 15 to 64 between 2020 and 2035, there was a need to create an environment that fosters gainful employment, promotes inclusivity, and harnesses the potential of youths.

Represented by Femi Paul, he added that given statistics by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that the youth unemployment rate in Nigeria would reach 40.6% by the end of 2023, all hands must be on deck to equip the youth population with the necessary skills, foster entrepreneurship, and create an enabling business ecosystem that supports job creation.

He said: According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the informal sector plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic landscape, providing employment to more than 80% of the workforce. Formalizing and strengthening this sector will not only enhance productivity and revenue generation but also ensure decent work conditions for millions of individuals, uplifting lives and communities.

In our pursuit of progress, let us also focus on empowering women in the workforce. The World Bank reports that in Nigeria, the labor force participation rate among females is 52.1%, and among males is 65.5% for 2022. Since 1990, female labor force participation has decreased.

“By promoting gender equality and providing equal opportunities, we not only achieve social justice but also unlock a vast reservoir of talent, leading to higher productivity and sustainable economic growth.

“Another crucial aspect deserving our attention is comprehensive social protection. Shockingly, only 21% of Nigeria’s population currently has access to such support, leaving many vulnerable and without a safety net. Strengthening social protection systems is a vital step toward ensuring a more inclusive and equitable society, where every individual can thrive and prosper

“In the pursuit of excellence, we must acknowledge the challenges before us. With sagacity and acumen, we shall confront the issue of youth unemployment, recognizing its profound implications on the socio-economic landscape.

“Our concerted efforts shall be channeled towards empowering the next generation with the necessary tools and skills, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating an environment conducive to sustainable job creation.”