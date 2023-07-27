FG Moves To Curb Incessant Strikes By Trade Unions

The Federal Government has resuscitated the Registrar of Trade Union Workshops with a view to, among other things, curb incessant strikes embarked upon by trade unions by acquainting them on issues affecting labour administration in the country, and how to manage unfair labour practices, among other issues. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour, Daju Kachollom, who spoke at the 6th edition of the workshop yesterday in Abuja, praised the enthusiasm shown by participants to ensure a healthy industrial climate.

She said: “Effective and efficient conflict resolution mechanisms remain the only panacea for sustaining national growth and development. Regrettably, since 2019, the workshop has not been convened until now. The resuscitation of this programme, therefore, is predicated on the determination and commitment of the ministry to constantly strengthen the Labor Administration System in Nigeria.

“The essence of this workshop therefore, among others, is to acquaint participants with current trends and contemporary issues affecting Labour Administration in Nigeria, and its implication for sustainable development. “Furthermore, the workshop will equip participants with the knowledge, skills and expertise to efficiently manage trade union affairs, workplace disputes, jurisdictional scope dynamics, unfair labour practices.

“It will also prepare stakeholders on how to handle the current challenges faced in the world of work, as well as how to harness the opportunities presented by the future of work in Nigeria.” Director-General Nigeria of Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, said with a projection of substantial increase of approximately 450 million people in Africa’s working-age population of 15 to 64 between 2020 and 2035, there was need to create an environment that fosters gainful employment, promotes inclusivity, and harnesses the potential of youths.

Represented by Femi Paul, he added that given data from Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showing that youth unemployment rate in Nige- ria would hit 40.6 percent by the end of 2023 all hands must be on deck to equip the youth population with the necessary skills, foster entrepreneurship and create an enabling business ecosystem that supports job creation.