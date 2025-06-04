New Telegraph

FG Moves To Clamp Down On Exam Cheating In Schools

The Federal Government said it will prosecute parents and guardians found to be aiding and abetting examination malpractice.

In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa also said any students found engaging in exam malpractice would be sanctioned in line with national examination guidelines.

He asked schools to report any threats or breaches of conduct during examinations to law enforcement agencies and relevant educational authorities. Alausa condemned the assault on the Vice Principal of Complete Child Development College Aule in Akure by thugs allegedly contracted by parents of a candidate caught engaging in examination malpractice.

The VP was reportedly assaulted by the hoodlums for allegedly stopping the candidate from cheating in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The minister ordered investigations into the said incident, saying all culprits would face prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others. He praised Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the police for the arrest of the suspects, including Mrs. Dorcas Asije and four accomplices.

