FG moves to bridge int’l travellers’ check-in time

I n its determination to reduce check-in time for international travellers, the federal government has installed Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS)-operated 30 seconds biometric clearance gates across the nation’s designated international airports. During a tour of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, explained that the facilities would guarantee effective control of international passengers. He said: “I am impressed by the level and pace of works I have seen here today. “The facilities are about 70 per cent ready. This means our border control management system is on track.

“It also means that the NIS is ready to contribute its quota to the National Security Architecture. “The efficiency of the services provided by the NIS determines whatever we see in our security outlook as a nation. “All these are being done in line with global best practices and standards and in consonance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to provide quality services to Nigerians.