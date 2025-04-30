FG Moves To Bridge Healthcare Delivery Gap

Share

Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Thehas inaugurated the management committee for the Renewed Hope Health Connect (RHHC) initiative, a nationwide medical outreach program aimed at delivering essential healthcare services to vulnerable rural communities across Nigeria’s 55 senatorial districts.

The inauguration, held in Abuja, was presided over by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Adekunle Salako.

He described the initiative as a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing health equity by prioritizing underserved and hard-to-reach areas.

Salako confirmed that the RHHC program is included in the 2025 national budget, underscoring strong governmental support.

“Access to quality healthcare remains a significant challenge in many rural and underserved communities, where inadequate infrastructure, skilled personnel, and medical supplies contribute to high maternal and child mortality rates and poor health outcomes,” Dr. Salako stated.

He emphasized that medical outreaches have proven effective in bridging these gaps where conventional health facilities are limited or absent.

The RHHC Management Committee, chaired by Dr. Salako, comprises directors from key ministry departments, officials from the Office of the Coordinating Minister, the Permanent Secretary, and the National Eye Health Programme.

The Minister’s Senior Technical Assistant and Technical Assistant are also members, with Charles Nzelu, Director of Special Duties, appointed as Secretary.

The committee’s Terms of Reference include coordinating outreach efforts with consultants and implementing firms, ensuring equitable distribution of services and supplies, and fostering partnerships with health agencies, NGOs, and community leaders.

It is also tasked with developing constituency-specific action plans with clear timelines and overseeing efficient logistics and procurement processes.

Salako reiterated the government’s dedication to ensuring no Nigerian is left behind in the pursuit of national healthcare transformation under the Renewed Hope agenda.

“RHHC is a vital step toward equitable healthcare access and improved health outcomes for all,” he affirmed.

