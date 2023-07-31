FG Moves To Arrest Food Shortage Using ATASP-1, Coordinator

The Coordinator of the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase-1, Ibrahim Mohammed Arabi, has said that the Global challenges of Covid-19 and insecurity and the apparent food insecurity informed the Government to restructure ATASP-1 to provide uninitial funding for the implementation of NAGS-AP with the primary objective of improving production and productivity of staple food crops to mitigate the food insecurity situation of the Nation.

Speaking in Kano, Monday, during the Distribution of Farm Inputs via the National Agricultural Growth Scheme, at the Bunkure Local Government area of the State, Mr. Arabi hints that the capacity to produce needs to increase across the value chain hence this Flag Off for input distribution to farmers with subsidized inputs and also with the institutional capacity for increased productivity.

He said NAGS-AP is being implemented through the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase One (ATASP-1) of the Federal Government of Nigeria funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Mr Arabi noted that the objectives of NAGS-AP are synonymous with the objectives of ATASP-1 which are; to ensure the attainment of food and nutrition security, contribute to employment generation and wealth creation of the targeted beneficiaries along rice, sorghum, and cassava value chains on a sustainable basis, attract private sector investments in agriculture, reduce post-harvest losses, add value to local agricultural produce, develop rural infrastructure and enhance access of farmers and other value chain actors to financial services and markets.

“The key outcomes ATASP-1 of the Program include; the creation of 120,000 jobs, a 25% increase in incomes of farmers and other rural entrepreneurs, training, and empowerment of 40,000 youths and women on various agricultural enterprises, and production of 20,000 metric tons of major food crops per annum for a period of 5 years of Program implementation.”

“The Agricultural Transformation Support Program Phase One (ATASP-1) covers 33 LGAs in Seven States of Anambra, Enugu, Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, Niger, and Sokoto covering 194,426 square kilometers of land and a population of 32, 12 1,944 people who are predominantly farmers. ATASP-1 Loan was signed on 22d May. 2014, declared effective on 20th February 2015 and launched on the 6th March 2015. The Productivity Enhancement Component of ATASP-1(Component 2) focused on the development of the Value Chain of the mandate crops which are Cassava, Rice, and Sorghum Value Chain.”

Ibrahim Arabi explained that the program has been able to record tremendous progress in the past years of its operation. Construction of social and economic infrastructure-primary schools, community health centers, boreholes and hand pumps, VIP latrines, community markets, technology demonstration centers, feeder roads, and rehabilitation of irrigation facilities respectively.

Other achievements recorded, according to him are training Farmers, Extension Agents, and Technicians on Good Agronomic Practices; the establishment of demonstration plots and multiplication plots on rice, cassava, and sorghum in the seven participating states; facilitating the formation of Value Chain Innovation Platforms and efficient Production Clusters geared towards establishing a reliable supply of cassava roots; rice and sorghum to industries; human capacity building in all the participating states focusing on promoting youth employment along the value chain of the mandate crops,

“The demonstration carried out on improved varieties and Good Agronomic Practices (GAP) of Cassava including the various capacity buildings resulted in an increase in yield of Cassava from 10 MT/Ha at baseline to an average of 34.6 MT/Ha representing 246% yield increase.

“While the total land area under cassava production increased from 11,840Ha at baseline to 20,9801a. An estimated 664,436.6MT of cassava roots have been added to the national food basket while the revenue accruable is estimated at N53,154,928,000,00.

“Under the Rice Value Chain, a combination of the introduction of improved Rice varieties, capacity buildings on GAP, and demonstration of proven production technologies contributed to the significant increase in yield of over 198% from 1.8MT per hectare to an average of 6.1 MT per hectare. The total area underproduction across the four SCPZs increased from 10,560Ha at baseline to 102,358.52 Ha.

“It is estimated that 624,386.52MT of Rice paddy has been added to the national food basket. This translates to estimated revenue of N118,633,438,800”

“The Program development of the Sorghum Value Chain resulted in an increase of yield from 1.0MT/Ha at baseline (2015) to 2.1MT/Ha, representing over 100% yield increase.

“The total land area under sorghum production increased from 9,600/Ha to 64,186/Ha. The increase in the total land area under cultivation is a result of the current high demand for sorghum by processors/off-takers identified by the Program e.g. Northern Nigeria Flour Mill, Honeywell, Aba Malt Plant, and Sanbilla Millas, etc. It is estimated that 109,116.2MT of Sorghum has been added to the National Food Basket while the revenue accruable is N20,741,578,000.00..”

The Coordinator said that as a result of an increase in yield for Rice, Sorghum, and Cassava and the expansion of the area under cultivation, ATASP-1 has added an additional 1,397,939.32MT of food to the National Food Reserve against the Life of Program target of 120,000MT.

The program has been able to create 1,923,524 new jobs above the revised Life of Program target of 350,000 from program inception till date and the income of Program beneficiaries has increased from N517,000 at baseline to N2684,172,080

“I want to inform you that we successfully introduced Sorghum farming in Anambra and Enugu States (South East Agro-ecological Zone of Nigeria) where there was no evidence of sorghum production in the two states before ATASP- I intervention. The crop is doing very well in the states.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Earnest Apolabi Umakhiha, said the program is targeted to support 60,000 farmers in the five ATASP-15 States with highly subsidized Inputs to help increase their production level and achieve economic well-being, while also contributing substantially to the national agricultural product output.

Accordingly, he added that Government is committed to paying 80% of the total cost of the input package, while each participating farmer is expected to pay the 20% balance for the redemption of his/her inputs at the Redemption Centre.

The State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf applauded the Federal Government for the initiatives, adding that they are creating avenues for farmers to access loans from reliable creditors.

Represented by his Deputy during the Program, Aminu Abdussalam, assured that Farmers from Kano benefitted heavily from the Federal Government ATASP Farming program.