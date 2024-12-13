FG Move Against Illegal Lagos Shoreline Devts

Share

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to developers on the Lagos shoreline, giving them an ultimatum to regularise their projects or face revocation and possible demolition.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, delivered the warning after inspecting the Lagos Lagoon Estates and other shoreline fronts yesterday.

The Minister, in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Salisu Haiba, expressed concerns over the increasing number of irregular developments on the lagoon’s shoreline, including unauthorised land reclamation and building.

