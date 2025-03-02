FG Mourns Nigeria’s First Female Minister, Oyagbola

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Ebun Oyagbola, Nigeria’s first female Minister, whose historic appointment not only marked a defining moment in our nation’s history but also laid the foundation for greater women’s participation in leadership and governance.

Oyagbola’s trailblazing appointment as Minister of National Planning and subsequent service as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico shattered barriers, inspiring generations of women to pursue leadership roles.

In a statement on Sunday by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the minister stated that her unwavering dedication to national development, diplomacy, and the empowerment of women was a beacon of hope and progress that continues to illuminate the path for Nigerian women and girls.

“Her legacy aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which prioritizes women’s empowerment, gender equality, and inclusive development as fundamental pillars of national transformation.

“Chief Oyagbola’s life’s work serves as a clarion call for the continued advancement of women and girls, a cause that remains at the heart of the Honourable Minister’s mandate.

On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and the entire women constituency of Nigeria, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, the government and people of Ogun State, and all those whose lives were touched by her remarkable journey.

“As we mourn this monumental loss, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to preserving her legacy by advancing policies and programs that promote women’s empowerment, leadership, and inclusion – ensuring that no woman or girl is left behind in our collective quest for national development.

“May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

