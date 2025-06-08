FG Mourns Ex-Zambian President, Edgar Lungu

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Zambia following the passing of its former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the former Zambian President passed away on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the age of 68.

Speaking in an official statement issued by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the Nigerian Government expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the Zambian nation during this period of mourning.

The statement highlighted Lungu’s legacy as a committed leader who served Zambia with distinction from 2015 to 2021, leaving behind a legacy of inclusivity, national unity, and economic reform.

“President Lungu’s tenure was marked by remarkable efforts to diversify the economy, promote unity, and drive infrastructural development,” the Ministry stated.

“He upheld the cherished Zambian motto of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ while advancing regional diplomacy and stability.”

Nigeria also acknowledged President Lungu’s strong advocacy for African solidarity and his contributions to shaping the continent’s collective voice in international affairs.

“The Government of Nigeria recognises his leadership role in championing Africa’s interests globally and his unwavering commitment to regional cooperation,” the statement read.

Reiterating its support for the people of Zambia, Nigeria expressed sympathy to President Lungu’s family, the Patriotic Front, and all citizens of Zambia.

“We stand in solidarity with the Lungu family and the people of Zambia as they mourn a true patriot,” the Ministry concluded.

“Nigeria joins the international community in celebrating the life and legacy of former President Lungu. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

