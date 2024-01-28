FG, Morocco In Talks To Hasten Pipeline Project

The Federal Government has stepped up talks with the Kingdom of Morocco in an effort to expedite the process of reaching the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline.

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, the NNPC Ltd.’s Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy, Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, and Mme Amina Benkhadra, the Director General of the Morocco National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM), served as the discussion’s anchors. The meeting was between the Moroccan Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Ms. Leila Benali, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), EkperikpeEkpo.

The talks focused on how to drive the partnership between the two countries to accelerate the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project in line with the series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the two countries in Abuja in 2022.

Both parties emphasised the strategic importance of the project to the two countries and the entire African continent and the need to drive it to complete expeditiously in line with the objective of stemming energy poverty on the African continent.

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that the Cooperation Agreement for the 48” x 5,300Km pipeline from Nigeria to Dhakia (Morocco) and 1,700km from Dhakia to Northern Morocco was signed in 2017 with a capacity of 30 billion cubic meter (bcm) per year (equivalent of 3.0 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day).

The pipeline would traverse Republic of Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and terminate in Morocco with a spur to Spain.

Owing to the project’s global scope, the ECOWAS Commission has been tasked with facilitating intergovernmental treaties and hosting government agreements, establishing the Pipeline Higher Authority, and maintaining alignment with the UN, AU, and other pertinent international organisations, among other duties.

The project will support NNPC Ltd.’s energy leadership in Africa, encourage economic and regional cooperation among African nations, and push the monetisation of Nigeria’s gas resources, among other things.