FG Modernising Ports to Attract Investments, Cargo Traffic –NPA MD

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, was on a tour of the Lagos Port during the week, where he disclosed that the Federal Government was investing millions of Dollars to raise ports’ infrastructure to international standards. PAUL OGBUOKIRI brings excerpts from his interview

You time off your other schedules to tour the Apapa Port Complex and the Tin Can Island Port. What was the reason for the tour?

First of all, this is a tradition and the tradition is that when you assume office as managing director or as Board Chairman of Nigerian Ports Authority , you are expected to go on tour of the facilities under your mandate. Naturally, because Lagos port is the biggest port under NPA, we started from Lagos with what we call the Western Ports and we moved to the Eastern Ports, which include Port Harcourt, Onne, Calabar, Warri and others. In Lagos, we started from Apapa Port, which is bigger than Tin Can Island Port. I think it’s just part of the tradition, to familiarise ourselves with what is on ground, take a look at the facilities, see the personnel and stakeholders on the ground and have a discussion with them about how to move the organisation forward, listen to what they can say in form of advice, observations or assessment.

After your tour of the two very important national ports under the Westerns Port, what was your assessment of the state of affairs at the Ports?

Compared to where we were 20 years ago and even more, the reform that ended in 2006 was a clear departure from when NPA was doing both the cargo and shipping parts of the business. Right from 2006, NPA was structured in the way that we are concentrating on the ship side of the business. A private set of people are doing the cargo handling and that is how we came about the terminal operators that we have now in Apapa and Tin Can and elsewhere. The essence of bringing the terminal operators is for Nigeria to be able to have a more advanced infrastructure and more advanced equipment without using public sector money. If we bring in private sector practitioners and terminal operators, what is expected of them by Nigeria is for them to improve the infrastructure and equipment. That was and is still the key objective .As you can see, somehow, we have achieved part of the aim. In Apapa, we have companies, terminal operators like APMT, ABTL. Over here, we have Five Star Logistics and others and they are doing their best to improve. That does not mean that we have gotten to where we want to be or that we have achieved 100 per cent of the goal we set out to achieve at the beginning of the reform. We are looking to see how we can improve the relationship and integrate in a way that we can move faster. Because of that, the government is trying to see how we will have electronic integration as soon as possible, which is what we call a port community system, which will advance into the National single window.

This is a major project of the Federal Government and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, has been focusing on that at the national level.

On the International side, Nigeria has been demoted to a no category member of the IMO. We are trying as much as we can to go back to that status because it is a rewarding status. It gives us a kind of feeling of importance and influence internationally. It is a campaign, because we have to be elected and Nigeria has started the move with the President’s support and approval to ensure that we get back to the Category C of the IMO Council. Therefore, we decided to have our region behind us, which is the West and Central Africa. We have not looked at it like that before but based on advice from experts, we realized that if we are going to play any game outside our region, we need our region to be with us. Unfortunately for Nigeria, the core members of the Port Management of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) which is called the West and Central Africa Port Association, which has 24 countries as members and out of the 24, only four are English speaking, including Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and the rest of the 20 are French speaking. Normally, when we go for election, because of that communication gap, the other countries consider Nigeria as arrogant and do not vote for us.

This time around, God made it possible that they realized the importance of Nigeria. Everywhere you go, people feel that Nigeria is the giant of Africa and so they elected me as the chairman of the PMAWCA, so that we can make that progress. In summary, the idea is to expand our capacity in this maritime sector and make sure Nigeria is on the right side and so, we take advantage of our population.

We can’t have 200 million people and be doing only two million containers. Two million containers is not even enough for 20 million people of Lagos State. That means that most of the cargoes that come to Nigeria come through either the borders by smuggling, on trucks via trailers, motorcycles or through our pockets, when we go outside the country and buy things in trickles and in our bags and pockets and bring them into the country. You can go to Ghana and buy something and put it in your pocket and when you come to Nigeria with it, it is transportation. We are looking to see how we can make our industry more organised and efficient, so that we can take advantage of the population. God has blessed us with a very huge population which is almost 65 per cent or 70 per cent youths. Our purchasing power is bigger than most of the countries in West and Central Africa. That means we can import more for ourselves because we have a democracy that is very robust. We have senators, governors and House of Reps and they are all taking care of their people. As a result of that, we buy more things. In summary, the thing is for us to mix with our own people, who include the stakeholders, the media and clearing agents and see how we can collaborate and cooperate more.

You said something about the private investors in the ports system, and you have given them kudos that though they have not done 100 per cent, they have done a sizable percentage in port infrastructure and equipment. For you as the landlord, how far have you been playing your part with regards to ensuring that the infrastructure aligns with international standards?

Like I said, the Federal Government is doing the best it can. Right now, we are almost getting there by starting the port modernisation project, which is going to be worth a lot of millions of Dollars. We are also dredging the channels and doing a lot as regards to technology. People, who have been here will testify that we are far better in terms of technology than most of the other agencies. We don’t do anything in NPA now without technology, including the payment of our salaries. To that extent, we are doing as much as we can to do better.

For a while, you have been part of the system and the focus has been on getting Nigeria ports to become the hub of port activities in West and Central Africa. From what you said, are you assured that technology, infrastructure and increased equipment will take us there?

Historically, we have always had the natural advantage of being the hub status of oil and gas. The reason is that we are number six around the world in terms of oil producing status. Now, we have the Onne Port. The Onne Port is the home to all the major offshore oil logistics in Nigeria. All the major oil companies, about eight of them, Shell, Exxon Mobil, and Total are all based in Onne. We have this natural advantage that gives us a hub status for oil and gas. Where we need to achieve that status that is very important is in container cargo. That is why I said we are doing two million containers and it is not enough. We have the biggest players here. The people who are number one around the world: APMT is Maersk Line. I told them earlier that they are doing seven million containers per annum and they are only bringing 500,000 containers per annum to Nigeria. They have the right to carry these containers to wherever they want because it is the reason they are big. Instead of dropping our containers in Nigeria, they continue to drop them in Togo, Ghana etc. When we put our house together, I think they will invest more money because bringing more containers here means spending more money on infrastructure and equipment.

