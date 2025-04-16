FG Meets With Service Chiefs Over Killings

Share

The Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru yesterday met with Service Chiefs to assess the prevailing security situation in the country, particularly n in Borno and Plateau states.

A statement by the ministry said the meeting was convened to provide the minister with a comprehensive appraisal of the security situation in the country.

It said the briefing focused on the operational engagements, challenges, and strategic efforts of the armed forces in combating insecurity and restoring peace to troubled regions.

The statement added: “In particular, the minister was briefed on the current security situation in the North East, Plateau State, North West, North Central and South East regions, being the areas most affected by insurgency, banditry and communal unrest.

“The discussions centred on how to boost ongoing military operations, intelligence coordination, inter-agency collaboration and resource allocation to achieve sustainable peace and national stability.

“The security situation in Borno and Plateau states was extensively discussed. “Accordingly, viable strategies were developed to effectively counter them and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

“The minister further stressed his firm commitment to working collaboratively with the Armed Forces to evolve effective strategies that will bring lasting solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges.”

