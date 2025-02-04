FG Meets NLC On 50% Telecoms Tariff Increment

Share

The Federal Government has met with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with a view to reaching a common ground on the recent 50 per cent increment on telecommunications tariff by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

According to a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, the meeting was at the behest of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume.

It was convened to maintain industrial harmony and to also protect the interest of Nigerians. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who spoke on behalf of the Federal Government, said that the purpose of the meeting was to look into the study carried out by the NCC which led to the 50 per cent tariff increment.

After extensive deliberation, the two bodies agreed to set up a 10-man committee comprising five members from the Federal Government and five from the NLC to review the study by the NCC to review the study by NCC and submit its report within two weeks.

The NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said that it would wait till the outcome of the Committee to determine its next line of action.

