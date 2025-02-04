FG Meets NLC On 50% Telecom Tariff Increment 

Share

…Sets 10-man panel on review

The Federal Government has met with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with a view to reaching a common ground on the recent 50 per cent increment on the telecommunication tariff by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

According to a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, the meeting was at the behest of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume

It was convened to maintain industrial harmony and to also protect the interest of Nigerians.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who spoke on behalf of the Federal Government, said that the purpose of the meeting was to look into the study carried out by the NCC which led to the 50 per cent increment in telecommunications tariff.

After extensive deliberation, the two bodies agreed to set up a 10-man Committee comprising five members from the Federal Government and five from the NLC to review the study by the NCC to review the study by NCC and submit its report within two weeks.

“So, the summary of it is that Labour and the Nigerian Labour Congress specifically and the delegation of the federal government have set up a committee of five each. We are going to meet here continuously for the next two weeks.

“And at the end of the second week, we will now come up with a recommendation that we will give to the government and the organised Labour for final consideration”, he said.

The NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero said that it would wait till the outcome of the Committee to determine its next line of action.

Present at the meeting were the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijanni, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu among others.

