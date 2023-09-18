FG Meeting With NLC Ends In Deadlock

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) aimed at preventing an impending nationwide strike over the removal of fuel subsidy on Monday ended in deadlock without reaching any resolution.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, held a meeting with the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, and other labour leaders in Abuja.

Lalong convened the meeting in an effort to prevent the planned nationwide strike by the union, which was occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidies and the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

During the meeting, Minister Lalong pledged to collaborate with organized labour to address the demands put forth by the labour unions in an equitable and fair manner.

He urged the labour leaders to approach the discussions with realism and honesty, expressing his hope that the meeting would result in a resolution that serves the national interest.”

In response, Ajaero stated that his team attended the meeting with mixed feelings, harbouring doubts about whether anything substantial would result.

He cited previous similar meetings that had failed to produce a positive outcome.

He further pointed out that the strikes mentioned by the minister were a direct consequence of the frustration experienced by Nigerian workers due to the adverse impact of the removal of fuel subsidies.

Ajaero also noted that not one of the agreements with the FG had been addressed despite a series of meetings that had been held.

He strongly denounced the invasion of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) office, which resulted in the arrest and detention of some of its leaders

According to him, that action alone is enough for the NLC to proceed with their planned strike.

However, after two hours of deliberation, the meeting concluded without reaching a definitive resolution on the union’s demands. It is anticipated that the meeting will reconvene at a later date.

The Labour minister is also expected to hold a meeting with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) today.