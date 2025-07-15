‘FG May Escalate Domestic Borrowing To Finance N13trn Fiscal Deficit

Citing what they described as the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) “increasing reliance on the domestic debt market to finance the fiscal deficit estimated at over N13 trillion,” analysts at FBNQuest Research have predicted that the Federal Government is likely to accumulate more domestic debt in the months ahead.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the latest data on Nigeria’s quarter-onquarter (Q-o-Q) debt stock recently released by the DMO.

They said that while the FG’s total domestic debt stock rose by six per cent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) to N74.9 trillion as at the end of March 2025, on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the government’s overall domestic debt burden increased by 22 per cent, adding that in terms of proportion, “the Federal Government accounts for a substantial share (95%) of the country’s total domestic debt stock.”

According to the analysts: “Higher issuances in the local market primarily drove the market YoY rise as the federal government ramped up borrowing to meet its financing needs.

A secondary factor contributing to the sharp increase was the inclusion of the FXdenominated domestic bond of around N1.4 trillion ($917.4 bn) that was issued in September 2024.”

Further commenting on the DMO data, the analysts said: “Yields in the fixed income market have remained elevated over the past year, primarily due to a combination of fiscal and monetary dynamics.

“On the monetary front, the CBN has maintained a policy tightening stance in response to persistent inflationary pressures and currency volatility. This tightening effort has exerted upward pressure on yields as the average bond yields traded at a high of 21% around February 2025.

“On the fiscal side, the FG has raised its supply of paper in the domestic market to meet growing financing needs, which have further contributed to elevated yields. As a result, the shape of the yield curve has inverted, as short-term bonds offer higher returns than longer-dated tenors.