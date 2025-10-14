FG: Mathematics No Longer Compulsory Requirement For Arts Students

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced that the Senior Secondary School (SSS) students in arts and humanities will no longer be required to present a credit in mathematics in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as a condition for admission to universities and polytechnics.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, the Ministry noted that Arts and Humanities students do not necessarily need to have a credit pass in mathematics from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) to seek admission.

Speaking in the development, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, described the reform as a deliberate effort to expand access to tertiary education.

READ ALSO

“The revised National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Nigerian Tertiary Institutions are designed to remove barriers while maintaining academic standards.

“The new framework applies to universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and Innovation Enterprise Academies across the country as follows:

“Universities: Minimum of five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, obtained in not more than two sittings. Mathematics is mandatory for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses.

“Polytechnics (ND Level): Minimum of four (4) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language for non-science courses and Mathematics for science-related programs.

“Polytechnics (HND Level): Minimum of five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Colleges of Education (NCE Level): Minimum of four (4) credit passes in relevant subjects, with English Language mandatory for Arts and Social Science courses, and Mathematics required for Science, Vocational, and Technical programs,” the statement noted.