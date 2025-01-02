FG Mandates History For Primary, Secondary Students –Minister

Share

President Bola Tinubu has approved reintroducing History as a mandatory subject for primary and secondary school students, effective 2025.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, made this known on Channels Television’s 2024 YearEnd Review on December 31, 2024.

History was reportedly removed from Nigeria’s basic school curriculum in 2007, attracting criticisms for years. However, the education minister said: “Let me go to basic education, the curriculum is good.

“One important thing has been missing in the past was Nigerian history. “We have now people of 30 years disconnected from our history, it doesn’t happen in any part of the world.

“President Bola Tinubu has mandated that we put that back in our curriculum and that is back.

“From 2025, our students in primary schools, JSS and secondary schools will have that as part of their studies.”

