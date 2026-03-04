FG, Malaria Consortium Unveil Data-Driven 4-Year Plan to End Malaria

The Federal Government and the Malaria Consortium have unveiled an ambitious data-driven four-year strategy aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s journey from malaria control to elimination, and ultimately, eradication.

Launched in Abuja under the theme “Driving Systemic Change Against Malaria Through Insights,” the 2025-2028 strategy is anchored on implementation, research, policy reform, partnerships, and organisational development, all powered by evidence and local leadership.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, and the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, described the initiative as a bold step aligned with the Federal Government’s Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) and health sector reform agenda.

Both ministers, represented by the Director of Public Health, Dr. Charles Nzelu, emphasized that the government is deepening ownership and integration from coordination to service delivery.

The ministers said: “In the last five decades, we have delivered 390 million treatments. By focusing on our core competencies and working collaboratively, we maximize value for government and communities. But strategy alone is not enough, success depends on collective action.

“We have delivered 390 million treatments in the last five decades, but for malaria, we are aiming not only for elimination but for total eradication. We will get there.

“When you design a strategy, you want to produce health, save lives, and reduce both physical and financial burdens. Diseases push families into catastrophic expenditure. We don’t want this strategy to gather dust.”

The ministers disclosed that malaria prevalence has dropped by about 15 percent but insisted more action is needed, stating,

“We are not sleeping. We are following closely. We have bigger ambitions.”

Country Programmes Manager of Malaria Consortium, Olatayo Abikoye, highlighted the ongoing burden Nigeria faces:

“Nigeria accounts for 27 percent of global malaria cases and 12 percent of malaria deaths. We lose about $1.1 billion annually to treatment, prevention, and lost productivity. Addressing malaria is not optional.”

Abikoye linked the new strategy to President Bola Tinubu’s local manufacturing drive under the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), noting that detailed market and feasibility analyses showed malaria commodities offer the greatest opportunity for impact.

“All roads lead to malaria, whether APIs, test kits, bed nets, or other products. If we want economic and health impact, malaria is the way to go.”

He revealed that Nigeria will, for the first time, begin local production of WHO pre-qualified dual-active long-lasting insecticide-treated nets in April.

“Nigeria has not produced a single pre-qualified bed net before now. But through the efforts of NMEP, PVAC, and private sector partners, Nigeria will produce its first dual-active long-lasting insecticide-treated net.”

The new facility is projected to make Nigeria a continental hub, with global manufacturers already showing interest.

“As soon as we advanced the project, the world’s second-largest producer signaled interest in coming to Nigeria. This country will not only be self-reliant but will also become a supplier.”

He also disclosed that over 100,000 malaria rapid diagnostic test kits are already being produced locally in Lagos, demonstrating that health sector industrialisation is gaining momentum.

Senior Technical Adviser at Malaria Consortium, Dr. Olusola Oresanya, described the strategy as “a renewed commitment” rather than just another policy document.

“This strategy is about systemic change. It is about ensuring Nigeria’s fight against malaria is resilient, self-sustaining, and future-focused. It is about translating research into action, maximizing value for money, and building enduring financing models.”

She stressed that while millions of children have been protected through seasonal malaria chemoprevention, the journey is far from over:

“Malaria continues to threaten our most vulnerable, especially children under five. Protecting every child, every family, and every community remains our goal.”

Programme Director for West and Central Africa at Malaria Consortium, Dr. Kolawole Maxwell, warned that strategy documents without alignment would fail:

“Our shared vision remains clear: a world free of malaria. This strategy provides clarity, discipline, and direction. Let us move forward with purpose, partnership, and determination.”

Maxwell, who also serves as Chairman of the Malaria Technical Working Group, outlined four core pillars: high-impact implementation, research generation and application, policy and practice strengthening, and partnership building backed by organisational capacity.

“Together, we can deliver measurable impact today and lasting transformation for generations to come,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of WHO, Dr. Pavel Ursu, Representative and Head of Mission for Nigeria, reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting innovation, strengthening surveillance, and expanding access to life-saving interventions.

“As the country with the highest malaria burden globally, Nigeria’s progress is pivotal to achieving regional and global targets. The clarity of action and data-informed decision-making demonstrated in this strategy are timely and commendable.”