FG Makes Academic Records’ Database Mandatory For NYSC, TETFund Access

The Federal Government has made compliance with the Nigeria Education Repository and Data Bank a new mandatory requirement for tertiary institutions seeking access to key education sector services, including participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and intervention funding.

Minister of Education, Maruf Alausa made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during a national capacity-building programme for school representatives organised to support the implementation of the Nigeria Education Repository and Data Bank themed: ‘Strengthening Institutional Compliance and Academic Records Integrity’.

NERD was designed to reinforce compliance frameworks and ensure the accuracy, security and authenticity of academic records across educational institutions nationwide. Explaining the new directive, the minister said compliance with the national academic records repository had become a critical condition for institutions to access services from major regulatory and funding agencies.

He said: “It is important to clarify that while NERD compliance is now a prerequisite for participation in, or exemption from, the National Youth Service Corps, enforcement extends far beyond NYSC.

“Agencies such as TETFund, the National Universities Commission, the National Board for Technical Education, the National Commission for Colleges of Education, and the Industrial Training Fund, as well as all accredited tertiary institutions, are mandated to ensure compliance as a condition for accessing their services.” The minister also revealed that the government had already taken action against individuals who obtained fake degrees from unaccredited institutions abroad.

The repository, according to the minister, was a strategic national infrastructure designed to digitise, standardise and authenticate academic records across tertiary institutions in the country. The minister added that the government had also partnered with Nigeria Digital Entrepreneurs to establish more than 1,000 digital service centres nationwide, creating over 3,000 jobs within the same period.