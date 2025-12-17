FG Loses N1.2trn To Delay In Cargo Tracking Note Implementation

Delay in the implementation of International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) is making the Federal Government lose N1.2 trillion annually from nonstandardised cargo declarations and transshipment concealment in the seaports.

The platform is a critical tool for enhancing transparency, security and operational efficiency in cross-border cargo movements. Findings revealed that Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Angola have recorded an 18 to 22 per cent rise in customs revenue and a 30 per cent drop in port clearance delays within two years of adopting ICTN.

Also, the countries have witnessed a 40 per cent fall in false declarations during the same period. According to the Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SEREC), implementing ICTN will save Nigeria an estimated N900 billion annually in revenue leakages.

The centre’s Head of Research, Dr Eugene Nweke, said that if implemented, it could cut cargo clearance time by 25 to 35 per cent and curb trade malpractices by 40 per cent within 18 months, boosting Nigeria’s competitiveness and credibility in the regional maritime economy.

However, he noted that the delayed in the implementation could affect the smooth implementation of the National Single Window (NSW) projected for the first quarter of 2026 and the modernisation drive of the Nigerian Customs Service.

Nweke described ICTN as a trade facilitation system aimed at improving transparency, security and efficiency in Nigeria’s ports.

According to him, it enables pre-arrival processing of cargo data for faster clearance, reduces demurrage and documentation time, curbs illicit trade, closes revenue leakages and enhances Nigeria’s competitiveness in global maritime trade.

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) was mandated by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to midwife the implementation of the ICTN in the port in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

However, moves by the council to implement the tool in order to curb cargo fraud have been opposed by shipping lines, importers and other interest groups as they complained that ICTN would add to their charges, while boosting government revenue fiscal drive.

In March 2024, the council said that the implementation of ICTN would commence in August 2024 as part of strategies but there were complaints by some groups.

Recalled that the Chairman of the Shipping Lines Association of Nigeria (SLAN), Boma Alabi, raised strong opposition to the proposed Cargo Tracking Bill currently under consideration by the Federal Government, describing it as another toll gate that would impose additional financial burdens on businesses and consumers.

Boma stressed that it would not enhance the ease of doing business and trading in Nigeria as being contemplated by the government.

Also, the National Vice President, Air Logistics of NAGAFF, Dr. Segun Musa, said that ICTN was an intellectual fraud designed to defraud importers of their hard earned money and add to the cost of doing business in Nigeria.

Musa said in Lagos that with ICTN, cargo would be subjected to inspection abroad before it comes, which negates the essence of the Destination Inspection.