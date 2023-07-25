FG Loses Bid To Stall Hearing Of Emefiele’s Bail Application

The Federal Government has lost out in its bid to stall the hearing of the bail application filed by the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Upon the arraignment of Emefiele on a 2-count charge of illegal possession of firearms by the DSS, the FG’s prosecution team told the trial judge, Nicholas Oweibo, that it had not received a copy of Emefiele’s bail application.

The judge however faulted the position, saying there was evidence that the government was served.

Earlier, Emefiele’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN) had prayed the court to hear the banker’s application seeking bail on self-recognizance, noting that his client had fulfilled all the conditions necessary to make the application ripe for hearing.

He noted further that the proof of service endorsed by the AGF’s office was in the court’s file.

The Silk also urged the court to end the oppression of his client by the Department of State Security (DSS) which arrested him and hear the bail application.

Hearing in the bail application is ongoing.