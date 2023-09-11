FG Loses $14.6bn Revenue To Flaring 4.2bn Standard Cubic Feet Gas

Nigeria lost about $14.6 billion in revenue to flaring 4.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas between 2012 and 2021, a Director in charge of Information Communications Technology ( ICT) at Nigerian Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) Margaret Adeshida said.

The amount is in addition to a $8.3 billion loss in penalty for the wastage totalling $22.9 billion lost within the same period.

The losses were tabulated when the NOSDRA Director and her counterpart Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC)

Mr. Babajide Fashino paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Mr.Mohammed Bello Shehu.

ICT Director at NOSDRA underscored a need for proper monetisation of gas flaring in Nigeria. She called on all the relevant stakeholders in the management of the gas economy including the revenue monitoring committee of the present administration to salvage the country by coming together to work out proper strategies to convert the gas flare to economic use to enhance gas revenue accrual into a federation account.

To this end, the RMAFC Chairman harped on a trio of NUPRC, NOSDRA collaborating to see to the conversion of gas flaring into revenue.

The decision according to the trio is in line with global best practice in relation to managing gas revenue.

RMAFC’s statement issued by its spokesperson, Nwachukwu Christian quoted Commission Chairman, Mohammed Bello Shehu saying at an interactive forum with delegations from NUPRC and NOSDRA recently in Abuja.

Bello noted that in view of the concerted effort of the current government to shore up the Nation’s revenue generation, the gas sector of the economy must be given adequate attention with NUPRC and NOSDRA as regulatory bodies to determine both quality and quantities of gas production including, adherence to environmental standards for host Communities.

Earlier, the Director of Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning of NUPRC, Mr. Babajide Fashino noted that Nigeria is at the forefront of managing gas flaring in line with global best practices for economic growth and sustainability. This he said was been done with the introduction of a metering system and calibration of the meters for accurate records of gas management. Babajide added that the introduction of such technologies has gone a long way in reducing gas flaring in Nigeria from 40 per cent to mere 7 percent.